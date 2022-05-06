Music Managers Forum Announces Several Key Team Changes

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – As it aims to elevate its support for the professional development of a community of over 1,200 UK-based music managers, The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has announced several team changes.

Paul Bonham was promoted to Professional Development Director after his success with the Accelerator program for music managers. Bonham will also focus on expanding MMF’s training and development services and lead education partnerships with universities and colleges.

The Accelerator Program was launched in 2018 and was, at the time, “the first-ever independent funding and professional development initiative designed solely for artist, songwriter, and product managers.”

The promotion comes on the heels of MMF’s recent acquisition of Anneliese Harmon as MMF’s General Manager. Harmon comes to MMF with worldwide expertise in artist management, strategic business development, and international music marketing. Before MMF, she ran her own music consultancy business and has worked with V2 Music and Def Jam.

Harmon is responsible for increasing the MMF’s effectiveness by creating and communicating the organization’s strategy. As GM, she leads MMF spotlight projects, including mental health, digital burnout, bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

Annabella Coldrick, Chief Executive, MMF, said: “In what is a highly fragmented music business, where artists are being empowered to build their own unique pathways, the role of the music manager has never been so crucial – or so demanding.

“The rapid expansion of the MMF’s membership, which has more than doubled in recent years, is testament to these changes, and there is a real need to provide both the current and upcoming generation of music managers with highly targeted business support.”