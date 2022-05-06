Enrique Iglesias Announces 2022’s Only US Shows for Mexican Independence Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum singer Enrique Iglesias announced two US shows in 2022 at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. In celebration of Mexican Independence Day Weekend, the Latin recording artist will bring his hits and special guest, Los Tres Tristes Tigres, to the newest stage on the Las Vegas Strip for two incredible nights, Friday, September 16 Saturday, September 17.

Known for his musical versatility across genres of music in Spanish and English, Iglesias has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide, released 11 studio albums, and currently holds the record for most No. 1s on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart history with 27 No. 1 singles. The international superstar will bring the flavor to fans as he commands the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre stage.

The recently opened 5,000-capacity theatre, exclusively operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a multi-level venue with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. It features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and a spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers.

Tickets for the two-night engagement will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 13 at 10am at AXS.com.