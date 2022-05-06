UPDATED: Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Found Guilty of Manslaughter

UPDATED (May 6, 2022):

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper Kidd Creole (not to be confused with Kid Creole) has been convicted for his involvement in the fatal stabbing of a homeless NYC man (John Jolly) in 2017. Creole, born Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter by a New York City (NYC) jury on Wednesday (April 6).

On Wednesday (May 4), Kidd Creole was sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing Jolly to death on the NYC street.

“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a news release after the sentencing. “Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve.”

Creole attorney, Scottie Celestin said he would appeal the conviction.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW (April 8, 2022)

Creole was a member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in the 1970s. They were the first hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2007). The original members consisted of Grandmaster Flash, Keef Cowboy (deceased), Melle Mel, The Kidd Creole, and Rahiem. In the mid-1980 the group split due to artistic differences creating Grandmaster Melle Mel and the Furious Five. Today, the group still performs under Grandmaster’s Furious Five with Melle Mel and Scorpio as the only remaining members.

According to ABCNY, the 68-year-old Creole, who hails from the Bronx, was arrested more than four years ago for stabbing 55-year-old John Jolly on the street in Midtown, Manhattan. The incident occurred on August 1, 2017, as Creole was walking to his janitorial job. Creole told law enforcement that the altercation began when Jolly approached him around midnight on the street and said, “What’s Up?”

Creole’s attorney argued that Creole acted in self-defense when he pulled out a steak knife and stabbed Jolly twice in the chest. Jolly, transported to Bellevue Hospital, succumbed to his injuries. The defense alleged that Jolly was intoxicated during the attack and that his death was not a result of the knife injuries but his intoxication coupled with a sedative the hospital administered him.

In a police interview, Creole admitted to attacking Jolly because he believed Jolly was hitting on him. That interview the prosecutors used to push back on the self-defense claim. Creole’s sentencing is scheduled for May 4.