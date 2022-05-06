Rockstar and MTV Unplugged Announce Twenty One Pilots Global Music Special

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – MTV has announced that GRAMMY award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots is set to perform a special edition of its Unplugged franchise. In Partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink Present: Twenty One Pilots, MTV Unplugged will premiere Thursday, June 9th at 9pm exclusively on MTV.

Twenty One Pilots’ Global Music Special marks the beginning of MTV Unplugged’s partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink, bringing fans a 3-part music series tied to the launch of Rockstar Unplugged, the brand’s newest beverage. Twenty One Pilots performs in Los Angeles to stripped-back versions of some of the biggest songs from their catalog in this latest edition of the iconic MTV Unplugged series.

The band most recently rocked the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with a performance of their smash hit single “Saturday.” They also received two nominations for Group of the Year and Best Alternative Video “Shy Away.”

The news comes as the duo prepares for their upcoming “The Icy Tour,” making stops across North America and Europe this summer and fall. Additionally, they will host the forthcoming Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience film event, which will bring fans the duo’s 2021 album release livestream performance and more than 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

After shifting to an at-home concert model in Spring 2020, the celebrated “MTV Unplugged” series returned to its original format in 2021 with a performance from K-pop superstars BTS; and a legendary pairing from Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Following the Los Angeles performance, Rockstar Energy and MTV Unplugged will take the show on the road for two additional concerts in New York City and Atlanta in 2022.