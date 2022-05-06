Swedish Singer, Songwriter, and Actress Tove Lo Launches New Label With Mtheory

(CelebrityAccess) – Swedish singer, songwriter, and actress Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, has launched her own record label with artist development and services company Mtheory. The joint venture will be called Pretty Swede Records, and its first release will be the artist’s new single, “No One Dies From Love.” The track was co-written with Lo’s long-time collaborator Ludvig Söderberg and is out now.

Lo began her career in her own rock band, Tremblebee, in 2006. After that didn’t work out, she began songwriting and inked a deal with Warner/Chappell Music in 2011. She’s co-written songs for numerous artists such as Lorde (Homemade Dynamite) and the Grammy Award-nominated “Love Me Like You Do” for Ellie Goulding. Collaborations include Nick Jonas, Ava Max, Coldplay, Kylie Minogue, and others.

“It’s amazing,” Lo said of her new label. “I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with Mtheory. This will be the first release under my label. I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”

In addition to the new label and single release, Lo has announced a UK and European tour for the fall. Lo is also set to support Dua Lipa this summer at the singer’s show at Olso’s Spektrum Arena in June 26.

Tove Lo Upcoming Tour Dates

Wed, MAY 18

Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Thu, MAY 19

Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Sun, MAY 22

Corona Capital Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Mexico

Thu, JUN 9

Irving Plaza – New York, NY

Sat, JUN 11

The Governors Ball Music Festival – Flushing, NY

Mon, JUN 13

Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Tue, JUN 14

The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

Wed, JUN 15

The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

Fri, JUN 17

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

Sun, JUN 26

Future Nostalgia Tour w Dua Lipa – Oslo, Norway

Thu, JUN 30

Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

Fri, JUL 1

Weekend Festival Finland – Hattula, Finland

Sat, JUL 2

Lollapalooza Stockholm – Stockholm, Sweden

Wed, JUL 6

Sala Bikini – Barcelona, Spain

Thu, JUL 7

Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

Sat, JUL 9

KüçükÇiftlik Park – İstanbul, Turkey

Sun, JUL 24

FLOAT FEST – Gonzalez Colonia, TX

Thu, JUL 28

Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

Sat, JUL 30

Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montréal, Canada

Fri, SEP 23

Catani Gardens – Saint Kilda West, Australia

Sun, SEP 25

HBF Arena Gym – Joondalup, Australia

Sat, OCT 1

Centennial Parklands – Centennial Park, Australia

Sun, OCT 2

Brisbane Showgrounds – Brisbane, Australia

Sat, OCT 29

3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

Tue, NOV 1

Galvanizers Yard – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Wed, NOV 2

Manchester Academy – Manchester, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 3

O2 Institute – Birmingham, United Kingdom

Sat, NOV 5

Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom

Tue, NOV 8

La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

Wed, NOV 9

Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany

Thu, NOV 10

Bataclan – Paris, France

Sat, NOV 12

den Atelier – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Sun, NOV 13

Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tue, NOV 15

Astra Kulturhaus – Berlin, Germany

Wed, NOV 16

Klub Stodoła – Warsaw, Poland

Fri, NOV 18

Vega – København, Denmark

Sat, NOV 19

Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway

Mon, NOV 21

Berns – Stockholm, Sweden