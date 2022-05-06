Swedish Singer, Songwriter, and Actress Tove Lo Launches New Label With Mtheory

(CelebrityAccess) – Swedish singer, songwriter, and actress Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, has launched her own record label with artist development and services company Mtheory. The joint venture will be called Pretty Swede Records, and its first release will be the artist’s new single, “No One Dies From Love.” The track was co-written with Lo’s long-time collaborator Ludvig Söderberg and is out now.
Lo began her career in her own rock band, Tremblebee, in 2006. After that didn’t work out, she began songwriting and inked a deal with Warner/Chappell Music in 2011. She’s co-written songs for numerous artists such as Lorde (Homemade Dynamite) and the Grammy Award-nominated “Love Me Like You Do” for Ellie Goulding. Collaborations include Nick Jonas, Ava Max, Coldplay, Kylie Minogue, and others.
“It’s amazing,” Lo said of her new label. “I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with Mtheory. This will be the first release under my label. I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”
In addition to the new label and single release, Lo has announced a UK and European tour for the fall. Lo is also set to support Dua Lipa this summer at the singer’s show at Olso’s Spektrum Arena in June 26.
