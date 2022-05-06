Normani Signs Global Publishing Deal With Hipgnosis Songs

(CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis, the self-described “song management” company, has inked a global publishing deal with ex-Fifth Harmony member, Normani. The global agreement includes all the future works by the multi-platinum artist and songwriter.

Since leaving Fifth Harmony, Normani has amassed a string of hits as a solo star, including “Love Lies” with Khalid, “Dancing With a Stranger” with Sam Smith, and “Motivation and Diamonds” with Megan Thee Stallion, which was featured on the Birds of Prey soundtrack. Normani has confirmed new music, and a larger body of work is underway.

Manager Brandon Silverstein, CEO & founder of S10 Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with forward-thinking partners like Hipgnosis and look forward to working with Merck/Casey and their team to fully support Normani’s vision and invest in the long term success of her art.”

“I’m proud to have partnered with the team at Hipgnosis and take my catalog to new and exciting places,” said Normani. “I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with them.”