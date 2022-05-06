Natina Nimene Elevated to EVP, Promotion and Artist Relations at Def Jam

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) Natina Nimene has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Promotion and ArtistRelations, at Def Jam Recordings. Nimene will continue to lead the strategy, execution, and management of Def Jam’s promotion campaigns, its roster of artists, and staff.

Nimene held her most recent post, SVP, Urban Promotion at Def Jam, since 2019. In 2020, she added artist relations to her portfolio, managing talent across a multitude of media, including radio, podcasts, community, philanthropy, and networks like MTV, Revolt, Fuse, and BET.

Nimene previously worked at Virgin Records as Mid-Atlantic promotion manager and was instrumental in brokering a profile between Ye and Charlamagne Tha God, plus worked with artists like Jhene Aiko, Toni Braxton, and Logic.

Tunji Balogun, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings, said: “Natina is a gifted, one-of-a-kind executive who has a rare, innate talent for connecting with artists in a meaningful way and executing their plans with care, passion, and razor-sharp focus and expertise.”