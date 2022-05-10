Little Kids Rock Reveals Lineup for 20th Anniversary Benefit With Mavis Staples, Cassadee Pope, Johnny Rzeznik, and More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Little Kids Rock, a national nonprofit with a mission to transform lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in public schools, has announced the lineup of honorees and music performances for its 20th-anniversary benefit taking place on May 17 in NYC.

Music industry icon Mavis Staples will receive the “Peace & Freedom” Award. Staples, a blues/gospel/soul icon, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Grammy Award-winner, and civil rights activist, marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., performed at JFK’s inauguration, and sang at the White House for President Barack Obama.

“Rocker of the Year” award will be presented to Goo Goo Dolls frontman, Johnny Rzeznik, having over 30 years as a Doll, over 15 million albums sold, and 16 No. 1 hits.

Lady Gaga‘s Musical Director, Michael Bearden, is leading this year’s celebration featuring performances by:

Darryl McDaniels (Run-D.M.C.)

Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers Band / Gov’t Mule)

Cassadee Pope (The Voice Season 3 Winner)

Jon Secada (2-Time GRAMMY Award Winner)

The benefit will be from 6-10 p.m. at Terminal 5, located at 610 W. 56th St. in Midtown Manhattan. Individual tickets and tables can be purchased at www.littlekidsrock.org/benefit.

Proceeds from the benefit, including a silent auction kicking off May 10 on Little Kids Rock’s website, will help fund future programming, teacher training, and instrument donations. For more information, visit www.littlekidsrock.org.