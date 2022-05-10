Help Musicians Launch Digital Platform For Mental Health Support – ‘Music Minds Matter Explore’

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Help Musicians is launching a new digital mental health platform called “Music Minds Matter Explore,” which aims to provide those working within the music industry a place to find mental health resources and guidance and support.

Music Minds Matter has seen a considerable rise in requests for support this year, with mental health-related phone calls rising by 30%. In addition, referrals for therapeutic support to the charity’s partner, the British Association Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM), have doubled. The increase in numbers is said to be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new platform will offer users information on mental health and local and national support directions. It will also host video content from mental health professionals, and those in the industry who may have been or are facing a similar situation. The launch of the new platform coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week (May 9 – May 16).

Claire Cordeaux, CEO of BAPAM, said: “Help Musicians have provided amazing support through the helpline and by supporting therapy, and this new website provides access to further resources and information which can support all musicians to find out more about services available both general and music industry-specific, self-care techniques and hear from experts about their specialist areas of mental health knowledge. Sadly, we expect the need for services to continue for some time, and Help Musicians are really rising to this challenge.”

Last month, Help Musicians partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG) to launch Co-Pilot, which links musicians with industry mentors who help them develop their skills, networks, and profiles.