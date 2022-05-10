Rappers Young Thug and Gunna Facing RICO Charges in YSL Gang Crackdown

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rapper Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) was arrested Monday (May 9) during a raid on his property on charges of participation in gang activity and conspiring to violate the American Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The arrest was a part of a more significant grand jury indictment that names 28 members and associates of his record label, YSL (Young Slime Life / Young Stoner Life), court documents confirm. Ten people were removed from the rapper’s home and put into patrol cars.

Also named in the 56-count indictment is rapper Gunna (Sergio Kitchens), who was charged with conspiracy to violate RICO. As of press time, Gunna has not been arrested, but according to The Guardian, others among the 28 defendants have been taken into custody.

Thug and Rapper Yak Gotti (Deamonte Kendrick) are also named as defendants and are two of five accused in the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr. (described as a “rival gang member”). Thug is accused of renting an Infiniti car used during the January 2015 murder.

YSL members are also being accused of the attempted murder of rapper YFN Lucci, who was stabbed in jail after he was indicted on a murder charge. This section states that Bhris (Christian Eppinger) and Obama (Antonio Sumlin) discussed “obtaining permission” from Thug before making an attempt on Lucci.

PeeWee Roscoe and Thug’s brother Unfoonk were also listed in the indictment. The paperwork defines YSL as a “criminal street gang” founded in 2012 with ties to the Bloods. The members are accused of many crimes, including murder / attempted murder, robbery, witness intimidation, and drug dealing.

YOUNG THUG ARRESTED IN RAID 😳 🎥: Gmurfee7 pic.twitter.com/r2Wf3CXKlK — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 10, 2022

There is a section of the indictment that labels numerous acts committed between 2013 – 2022 as “overt acts” and “acts in furtherance of the conspiracy,” including Roscoe‘s 2015 felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (by shooting at Lil Wayne‘s tour bus). Roscoe’s conviction ended up being overturned in 2018. Thug is also named under this section for charges, including threatening to kill a man at a shopping mall and methamphetamine distribution.

Select rap lyrics by both Thug and Gunna are mentioned in the indictment, along with Gunna’s YSL-branded jewelry line. In January of this year, numerous superstar rappers (Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Killer Mike) petitioned New York state to change a law that would prevent rap lyrics from being used as evidence in a criminal trial. In the past, Drakeo the Ruler (RIP), Tay-K, and Tekashi 6ix9ine have all had their lyrics brought up in a court of law.

Thug’s lawyer spoke with WSB-TV,

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.” – Brian Steel, Young Thug’s Attorney.

More details on Young Thug’s arrest from Atlanta station WSB-TV https://t.co/v5MRSZoR3B pic.twitter.com/NayCwtF3vL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022

So, Young Thug has been “thuggin,” and Gunna really had “gunnas”? Does that mean Gambino really is “childish” or that Snoop really is a “dogg”? Time will tell.