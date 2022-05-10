Warner Music Group Appoints Stef Teng as Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Asia

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) – Stef Teng has been appointed to the newly created role of Director, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Asia, at Warner Music Group (WMG). Teng will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Dr. Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s Global Head, DEI.

WMG has begun deepening its commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for its employees, artists, and songwriters. Teng will work with WMG’s recorded music and publishing heads across Asia and its People Team and Employee Resource Groups within the region.

Teng comes from the company Manulife, where she helped develop its Asian regional DEI strategy – helping to shape policies that promote DEI practices. Teng began her career at British American Tobacco before moving to HSBC (Development Assistant Manager / Talent, Resourcing, and Organization Manager / HK Hub Talent Manager).

Dr. Maurice Stinnett adds: “I can’t wait for Stef to join us on our global DEI journey; she is a brilliant executive who has a deep understanding of the DEI world, invaluable regional experience, and a passion for music. I’m so pleased to have her come on board and know she’ll play a critical role as we accelerate our new initiatives to deliver on our DEI commitments in Asia.”