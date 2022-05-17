Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson Announce Thriller 40 – A Double CD Set with Bonus Disc

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music announced Monday (May 16) that it would celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the biggest selling album of all time.

On November 18, Michael Jackson Thriller 40, a double CD set with Jackson’s original Thriller and a much-anticipated second disc full of surprises for fans, including never-released tracks which Jackson touched before his untimely death. To date, that album has amassed over 100 million in sales globally. It was the first album ever to be certified more than RIAA 30x multi-platinum in 2015 and has since been certified 34x multi-platinum worldwide.

Walmart will have an exclusive version of the original Thriller album in the US with an alternate 40th-anniversary cover. In contrast, Target will have a complete version of the original album with a commemorative Thriller 40 vinyl slipmat. Both of these will also be available outside the US from various retailers.

Several activations are planned between now and the end of the year to honor Jackson’s iconic creation, which won a record-setting 8 Grammys, smashed musical barriers, and changed the frontiers of pop music. Michael Jackson’s Thriller has spent more than 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart and has sold over 100 million albums since 1982. The first such activation is the first drop of new merchandise featuring the memorable Thriller 40 logo, now available exclusively through the MichaelJackson.com webstore.

Michael Jackson is one of the most significant figures in music and US culture of the 20th century. The “King of Pop” influenced more artists than I can name, many genres, stage performances, and dance moves, and is the most awarded individual music artist in history – deservedly so.