Indie-Pop Band Peach Pit Announce the “Right Down the Street” North American Fall Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Indie-Pop band on the rise, Peach Pit, announced their upcoming “Right Down the Street” North American fall tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city trek kicks off in their hometown of Vancouver, Canada, at the Malkin Bowl on Saturday, September 10th. The tour will hit Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, and more before wrapping up at NYC’s Terminal 5 on Thursday, December 15th.

“We’re stoked to get back out there on the road again; it’s what we love best! Florida, probably our most vocal social media commenters, will be happy to know we’ve got several stops there on this run,” said Neil Smith, lead singer, and guitarist of Peach Pit. “The shows and fans on our recent US tour were incredible, so we’re excited to revisit some of these markets in bigger rooms. The show will be bigger and better than ever before. Will there be lasers? Will Mikey crowd surf? You’ll only find out if you get a ticket.”

If friendship had a sound, it would be Peach Pit. The Vancouver quartet — Neil Smith (vocals, guitar), Chris Vanderkooy (guitar), Peter Wilton (bass), and Mikey Pascuzzi (drums) – trace their union back to high school. In 2016, they released their self-titled single, “Peach Pit, ” eclipsing over 75 million total streams. The group continued to gain traction with their 2017 full-length debut, Being So Normal. Among many highlights, “Tommy’s Party” and “Alrighty Aphrodite” surpassed 74 million Spotify streams as the band landed on the bills of festivals such as Shaky Knees, Bonnaroo, and Firefly. To kick off 2022, the band released two singles entitled “Vickie” and “Look Out!” off their highly anticipated new album From 2 to 3. The album was released in March (March 4) with the focus track “Give Up Baby Go.”

RIGHT DOWN THE STREET TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 10 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl

Fri Sep 16 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Sat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Tue Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – The Mercury Ballroom

Fri Sep 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

Sat Sep 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

Mon Sep 26 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Tue Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

Sat Oct 01 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Music Festival

Mon Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Oct 05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Thu Oct 06 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Mon Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Tue Nov 29 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Thu Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Dec 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Dec 03 – San Diego, CA – SOMA San Diego

Mon Dec 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Tue Dec 06 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu Dec 08 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri Dec 09 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Sat Dec 10 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Mon Dec 12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Wed Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore

Thu Dec 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5