Madison House Presents / AEG and Innovation Arts and Entertainment Team Up For 2023 Beach Road Weekend Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Madison House Presents, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), and Innovation Arts and Entertainment have partnered up for the 2023 iteration of Beach Road Weekend. The cooperative agreement will have all three booking headliners for the festival, taking place August 24 – 27, 2023.

The booking agreement will allow headliners to play two other unique venues in two different locations on the same weekend: the picturesque island of Martha’s Vineyard and the iconic AEG-managed Forest Hills Stadium, a 13,000-capacity venue in New York City. The agreement will allow fans to travel with their favorite artist for shows in each location – two of the country’s hottest concert markets.

“It is truly a privilege to partner with our great friends Mike Luba and Don Sullivan at AEG. I have watched as they built upon the legacy of Forest Hills Stadium, turning it into a must-play in the New York metro,” said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment. “Mike and Don have established a reputation as amazing curators of great live music. Together we will put on some incredible shows in the years ahead.”

Innovation puts on the Beach Road Weekend Fest from August 26-28, 2022. It will feature performances by Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris, and many more at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven (MA). Three-day passes have already sold out, according to the official website.

Beach Road began in 2019 and saw Phil Lesh, John Fogerty, Grace Potter, and more grace its stage. Innovation also produces a summer concert series at the festival location every July and 2022 bringing Deer Tick, Paula Poundstone, and more.

Forest Hills Stadium, a former tennis stadium and location of the US Open is celebrating its 100th year in 2023 and will host The Lumineers, AJR, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, plus more.