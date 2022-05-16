Kehlani Plots North American Blue Water Road Trip

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of her latest album, Blue Water Road, singer-songwriter Kehlani announced plans for a North American tour.
The tour kicks off on July 30th at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC, and will hit major markets across the U.S. including Miami, New York, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland at Oakland Arena on September 30th.
After her North American dates conclude, Kehlani will head to Hawaii for a show at Waikiki Shell on October 21st, followed by a string of concerts in Europe and the UK. The European leg starts at Grey Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark and concludes at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK on Dec. 12th.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature support from special guests Rico Nasty on North American dates and Destin Conrad across all dates.
BLUE WATER ROAD TOUR DATES:
Sat Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Mon Aug 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
Wed Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Aug 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Sat Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Mon Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Mon Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Wed Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!
Fri Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Tue Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Thu Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Tue Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum!
Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell*!
* Not A Live Nation Date | ! Citi Presale Not Applicable
ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN DATES:
Thu Nov 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall
Fri Nov 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Mon Nov 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*
Tue Nov 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*
Thu Nov 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Sat Nov 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*
Sun Nov 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*
Tue Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*
Wed Nov 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
Sat Dec 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13
Sun Dec 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy
Wed Dec 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
Fri Dec 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
Sat Dec 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy
Mon Dec 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse
*Not A Live Nation Show