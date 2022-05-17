Music and Movie Superstar Miriam Yeung Signs With Warner Music China

CHINA (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music China has signed Miriam Yeung, one of China’s biggest stars. Yeung has a music career spanning nearly three decades. She is one of the region’s most accomplished recording artists, having released more than 50 albums earning her numerous awards throughout the years. Yeung has also starred in over 40 films and ten television drama series. Screen performances have earned her multiple accolades, including best actress at many of the region’s awards ceremonies.

Warner Music China will be working with Yeung on a wide range of opportunities. Still, most will be focused on music-related projects such as new albums, audio-visual projects, live entertainment concerts, and merchandise.

Co-president of Warner Music Asia, Jonathan Serbin, said: “We are incredibly happy that Miriam Yeung is joining the Warner Music family. What really excites us is that we will now have the opportunity to work with one of Greater China’s most celebrated artists, helping her to solidify further her position as one of the region’s most successful and popular singers.”

Miriam Yeung got her start on the 14th annual New Talent Singing Awards Competition in 1995 (Co-organized by Hong Kong broadcaster – TVB and record company Capital Artists). She ended the competition in third place. She has toured extensively over the years and held concerts in markets including Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the US. Her hits include “Teenage Girl’s Prayer,” “Sister,” “Unfortunately I’m An Aquarius,” and “Small City, Big Things.”

Yeung was a recipient of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons” and Asian Women Leadership Awards in Hong Kong and has been appointed as an ambassador of charities, including Otic Foundation, Po Leung Kuk, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, UNAIDS, UNICEF, and World Vision.