Jamal Edwards to Be Honored With Music Industry Trusts Award Posthumously

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – SBTV founder Jamal Edwards is set to be honored with this year’s prestigious Music Industry Trusts Awards (MITS). The posthumous award recognizes its recipients for their “outstanding contribution to the music industry.” The music entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SBTV did just that.

The award will be presented to Edwards’ family on Monday, November 7, at a gala in The Grosvenor House Hotel, with help from the BRIT Trust, Nordoff Robbins, and The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust (a charity set up by his family to honor his legacy). The trust will target three key factors: homelessness, mental health issues, and providing young people with life skills.

Jamal Edwards joins the ranks of previous recipients, including Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, Sir Elton John, and others.

Brenda Edwards, Jamal’s mother, said: “It is very humbling for the family to accept this award on behalf of our beloved Jamal. We are delighted to have the MITS highlight the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust alongside The BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins. We know that Jamal will be looking down on us on November 7 – busting with pride that his absolute love of the music industry and giving back to the less fortunate in society has been recognized in this way. Thank you, MITS!”

This is the first MITS Award to be given posthumously, with Edwards also the youngest recipient.