Notable Tour/Festival Announcements: Burna Boy, Bill Burr, Gorillaz, Bring Me the Horizon, and More

(CelebrityAccess) – Notable tour and festival announcements for Tuesday (May 17).

BURNA BOY – Grammy award-winning Burna Boy, has announced plans for his “Love, Damini” Summer tour. The dates kick off Sunday, July 17 in Barbados, and will continue through the summer with stops in Chicago, Houston, and more before ending in Atlanta on July 31.

The tour announcement follows Burna Boy’s mainstage performance at the Billboard Music Awards. He performed two of his songs, “Last Last” and “Kilometre,” from his recently announced album, LOVE DAMINI, due for release on June 30th in time for his 31st birthday.

Aside from the recently announced tour dates, Burna will also be seen at Hot 97’s 2022 Summer Jam at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on June 12th, in addition to a handful of festival appearances, including the Glastonbury Festival on June 22nd in England. For complete tour dates and information on ticket purchases, please visit www.onaspaceship.com.

LOVE, DAMINI SUMMER 2022 TOUR

July 17, 2022 – Bridgetown, BB – Tipsy All White Beach Party (Festival)

July 21, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

July 22, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

July 23, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 24, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 27, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29, 2022 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 30, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (Festival)

July 31, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bill Burr – Today, comedian and actor Bill Burr announced the second leg of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour, produced by Live Nation, which will visit 25 cities starting on September 8th through December 17th. The announcement comes on the heels of his show in Boston as the first comedian to headline Fenway Park this August, following stops including Tulsa, Philadelphia, and Chicago before wrapping up in San Antonio.

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV, stage, and film. Burr sells out venues internationally, and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts for 2021.

In addition to the second-leg tour announcement, Burr will host the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill. He recently wrapped filming on Old Dads, which Burr co-wrote, directed, and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

In September 2019, Burr released his hour-long comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, which was nominated for a Grammy Award. BillBurr.com/Tour.

BILL BURR (SLIGHT RETURN) FALL 2022 TOUR DATES:

9-8-22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9-9-22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9-10-22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9-15-22 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

9-16-22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9-29-22 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

9-30-22 – Bloomington, IN – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

10-1-22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

10-6-22 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

10-7-22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

10-8-22 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

11-3-22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

11-4-22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11-5-22 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

11-6-22 – Madison, WI – Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

11-12-22 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

11-18-22 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

11-19-22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

11-20-22 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

12-8-22 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

12-9-22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

12-10-22 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

12-15-22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

12-16-22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

12-17-22 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Gorillaz – Gorillaz has confirmed a historic and not to be missed North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, this is Gorillaz’s first North American trip since 2018, and the bands only planned North American outings for 2022.

Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band will bring the virtual act to life for a series of 21 unforgettable arena dates across the US and Canada. Gorillaz has achieved success in groundbreaking and unique ways, touring the world. The Guinness Book of World Records recognizes the band as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

Support from Vancouver through Atlanta will come from EARTHGANG, while Jungle will support Orlando and Miami.

GORILLAZ – North American Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTXArena

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bring Me the Horizon – Grammy and BRIT-nominated, multi-platinum selling quintet Bring Me the Horizon is one of the most successful rock bands to emerge from the UK and has announced North American headline dates, produced by Live Nation, with shows kicking off late September through October. Support for the dates includes Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siickbrain.

In 2020, the group released Post Human: Survival Horror. The critically applauded release debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts. In 2021, the band released their hit single, “DiE4u.” The band took the stage with Ed Sheeran at the 2022 BRIT awards, electrifying the audience with their rendition of “Bad Habits.” The band recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) on his album single, “maybe,”

Bring Me The Horizon Live Dates:

~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain

Sep 22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ~

Sep 25 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E Arena

Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

Sep 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~

Sep 30 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena ~

Oct 01 – New Orleans, LA – Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~

Oct 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ~

Oct 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ~

Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre ~

Oct 09 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~

Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena ~

Oct 15 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~

Oct 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center ~

Oct 18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ~

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival