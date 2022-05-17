Notable Tour/Festival Announcements: Burna Boy, Bill Burr, Gorillaz, Bring Me the Horizon, and More

(CelebrityAccess) – Notable tour and festival announcements for Tuesday (May 17).
BURNA BOY – Grammy award-winning Burna Boy, has announced plans for his “Love, Damini” Summer tour. The dates kick off Sunday, July 17 in Barbados, and will continue through the summer with stops in Chicago, Houston, and more before ending in Atlanta on July 31.
The tour announcement follows Burna Boy’s mainstage performance at the Billboard Music Awards. He performed two of his songs, “Last Last” and “Kilometre,” from his recently announced album, LOVE DAMINI, due for release on June 30th in time for his 31st birthday.
Aside from the recently announced tour dates, Burna will also be seen at Hot 97’s 2022 Summer Jam at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on June 12th, in addition to a handful of festival appearances, including the Glastonbury Festival on June 22nd in England. For complete tour dates and information on ticket purchases, please visit www.onaspaceship.com.
LOVE, DAMINI SUMMER 2022 TOUR
July 17, 2022 – Bridgetown, BB – Tipsy All White Beach Party (Festival)
July 21, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
July 22, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
July 23, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 24, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 27, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29, 2022 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 30, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (Festival)
July 31, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Bill Burr – Today, comedian and actor Bill Burr announced the second leg of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour, produced by Live Nation, which will visit 25 cities starting on September 8th through December 17th. The announcement comes on the heels of his show in Boston as the first comedian to headline Fenway Park this August, following stops including Tulsa, Philadelphia, and Chicago before wrapping up in San Antonio.
A Grammy-nominated comedian, Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV, stage, and film. Burr sells out venues internationally, and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts for 2021.
In addition to the second-leg tour announcement, Burr will host the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill. He recently wrapped filming on Old Dads, which Burr co-wrote, directed, and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.
In September 2019, Burr released his hour-long comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, which was nominated for a Grammy Award. BillBurr.com/Tour.
BILL BURR (SLIGHT RETURN) FALL 2022 TOUR DATES:
9-8-22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
9-9-22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
9-10-22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
9-15-22 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
9-16-22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
9-29-22 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
9-30-22 – Bloomington, IN – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
10-1-22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
10-6-22 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
10-7-22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
10-8-22 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
11-3-22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
11-4-22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11-5-22 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
11-6-22 – Madison, WI – Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
11-12-22 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
11-18-22 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
11-19-22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
11-20-22 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
12-8-22 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
12-9-22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
12-10-22 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
12-15-22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
12-16-22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
12-17-22 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Gorillaz – Gorillaz has confirmed a historic and not to be missed North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, this is Gorillaz’s first North American trip since 2018, and the bands only planned North American outings for 2022.
Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band will bring the virtual act to life for a series of 21 unforgettable arena dates across the US and Canada. Gorillaz has achieved success in groundbreaking and unique ways, touring the world. The Guinness Book of World Records recognizes the band as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.
Support from Vancouver through Atlanta will come from EARTHGANG, while Jungle will support Orlando and Miami.
GORILLAZ – North American Fall 2022 Tour Dates
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTXArena
Bring Me the Horizon – Grammy and BRIT-nominated, multi-platinum selling quintet Bring Me the Horizon is one of the most successful rock bands to emerge from the UK and has announced North American headline dates, produced by Live Nation, with shows kicking off late September through October. Support for the dates includes Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siickbrain.
In 2020, the group released Post Human: Survival Horror. The critically applauded release debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts. In 2021, the band released their hit single, “DiE4u.” The band took the stage with Ed Sheeran at the 2022 BRIT awards, electrifying the audience with their rendition of “Bad Habits.” The band recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) on his album single, “maybe,”
Bring Me The Horizon Live Dates:
~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain
Sep 22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
Sep 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ~
Sep 25 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E Arena
Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~
Sep 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~
Sep 30 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena ~
Oct 01 – New Orleans, LA – Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~
Oct 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ~
Oct 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ~
Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre ~
Oct 09 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Oct 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~
Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena ~
Oct 15 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~
Oct 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center ~
Oct 18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~
Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ~
Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival