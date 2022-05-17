Ted Nugent Calls For Political Violence Against Democrats During Texas Appearance

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Ted Nugent turned heads during a Donald Trump rally in Austin on Saturday, urging the former President’s supporters to go “berserk on the skulls of Democrats” describing them as enemies of America instead of his fellow citizens.

Nugent appeared at the Trump rally in Austin on Saturday as part of the former Rioter in Chief’s “American Freedom Tour” where he doubled down on discredited claims of election fraud and appeared to urge the former president’s supporters to engage in political violence.

“They didn’t sneak into the White House — they lied, they cheated, they scammed, and every day the Democrats violate their sacred oath to the Constitution. And if you can’t impress your friends on that, they shouldn’t be your friends,” Nugent told the audience.

“So, I love you people madly, but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the Communists,” Nugent added.

Nugent’s ugly remarks came on the same day that 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron livestreamed his deadly attack on a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, leaving ten people dead and at least 11 injured.

In a manifesto published before the attack, Gendron wrote a 180-page manifesto in which he cited the great replacement theory, thread of racist conspiracy theory that suggests Democrats are intentionally replacing American workers with immigrants.

While Nugent did not directly address the replacement conspiracy theory during his onstage screed, the concept has been a major theme in Trump’s political messaging for years and appears to be a key part of the former president’s appeal to his supporters.

However, it is not clear that Nugent was aware of the attack in Buffalo on the same day, or if such awareness would have tempered his vitriol during the appearance. What we can determine from the ugly incident is that Ted Nugent is, apparently, free to call for further political violence from the stage in Texas.