Spotify Tests NFTs In Artist Profiles, Surveys Users

(Hypebot) — UPDATE: Spotify is testing allowing artists to promote NFTs within their streaming profile. Select users on the Spotify Android app can find NFTs for sale from The Wombats and Steve Aoki.

“Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles,” Spotify told Music Ally who first discovered the test. During the test, Spotify is only allowing artists promote their NFTs and does not facilite the sale or take a percentage.

Here’s an example:

Spotify is also surveying users about what they think of a broader incorporation of NFTs within the streaming platform, and judging from social media some users are not in favor of the move.

