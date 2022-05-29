The Kid Laroi Re-Signs With Scooter Braun And SB Projects

(CelebrityAccess) – The Kid Laroi has re-signed with Scooter Braun’s SB Project a month after leaving Rebel Management, led by Adam Leber.

The merry-g0-round of management began with Laroi and Braun first linking up in June 2021, with Laroi leaving three months later in September 2021 due to “a falling out,” as reported by numerous news sources.

According to Variety, Laroi and his mom, Sloane Howard, recently spoke with Braun and signed a management agreement about a week ago, as long as Braun will be directly involved with Kid’s career decisions. Braun then flew to Australia to see Laroi perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on May 26th.

Before his first go-round with SB Projects, Laroi was with Grade A Productions – the label that signed late rapper Juice WLRD, Laroi’s mentor. Leber’s Rebel Management was formed in April 2021 and is home to Lil Nas X and Labrinth.

Braun’s SB Projects also include Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, and Tori Kelly, among others.