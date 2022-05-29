Fillmore Miami Beach Closed Temporarily as Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel Construction Begins

MIAMI BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – The Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel construction is set to begin this summer as the city’s convention center campus continues to grow. The 800-room hotel will sit center stage in the convention center district with new public spaces and improved connectivity. Just the construction of the project will provide 1,909 on-site construction jobs, 724 full-time jobs, and 225 indirect jobs.

The property will consist of 12 floors of guest rooms/suites overlooking Miami Beach, meeting spaces, and ballrooms that will complement the Convention Center. An elevated, climate-controlled, art-filled sky bridge will enable event attendees to freely move between the hotel and the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The nearby live entertainment venue, The Fillmore Miami Beach, will renovate the loading dock and rear entry spaces, taking about one year to complete. The Fillmore Miami Beach will remain closed during this time. The Live Nation-owned theater remains one of the most visible cultural venues in Miami Beach.

“The road to this point was long but worth it. We’re thrilled to get shovels in the ground on the

new Grand Hyatt as the Miami Beach Convention Center solidifies its position as the venue of

the choice for major events and conferences,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “Really not

sure why anyone would go anywhere else.”