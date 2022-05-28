Harry Styles And Live Nation To Donate $1 Million From His Tour To Gun Safety Causes

In the wake of the latest series of mass shootings in the U.S., singer-songwriter Harry Styles announced plans to donate proceeds from his forthcoming Love On tour to support firearms safety organizations.

Styles revealed that he will contribute $500,000 from his tour proceeds with promoter Live Nation matching to donate one million dollars to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund – the education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” said Harry Styles. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Produced by Live Nation, Styles’ fully sold-out Love On tour kicks off on August 15th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and concludes with a 15-show residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in November.

Styles is also lined up to play 15 nights at Madison Square Garden, along with five nights at Moody Center, and Chicago for five nights at United Center.