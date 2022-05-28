   JOIN LOGIN

Def Leppard Played An Invite-Only Show At The Whisky A Go Go
Rick & Phil
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — British rock legends Def Leppard played a surprise show at the famed Los Angeles concert venue, Whisky A Go Go.

The invite-only show, which took place on Thursday night, was open only to SiriusXM subscribers and saw the band taking the stage in front of a packed house.

The show, in support of Def Leppard’s upcoming album Diamond Star Halos, featured a playlist that included fan favorites such as “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Hysteria,” and “Rock of Ages,” along with material from their new release such as “Kiss” and “Take What You Want.”

According to SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, the show drew entertainment industry luminaries such as David Spade, Bill Burr, W. Earl Brown, Jeff Beacher, Gary Dell’Abate, and Casey Wasserman, among others.

The new album will be Def Leppard’s first studio release in ten years, following 2015’s eponymously named Def Leppard.

