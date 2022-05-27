Black River Publishing Signs A Global Administration Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Black River Entertainment’s music publishing division, Black River Publishing, has signed a worldwide administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

Under the terms of the agreement, SMP will provide services to support Black River’s publishing catalog, which includes music from Kelsea Ballerini, artist-writers MaRynn Taylor, Josiah Siska, Anna Vaus, and Abby Anderson; songwriters Jacob Davis, Doug Johnson, Hannah Kerr, Forest Glen Whitehead and Josh Osborne, among others.

“Black River Publishing and our amazingly talented roster of writers are thrilled to be joining forces with our friends at Sony Music Publishing,” said Black River VP of Publishing Rebekah Gordon. “The passion for music and songwriters on both the creative and administrative teams is unmatched. I’m looking forward to celebrating many successes together.”

“Independent music publishers play a vital role in our Music Row community, and Black River has done an amazing job of identifying and developing some of the biggest hit songwriters in Nashville. It is an honor for Sony Music Publishing to support Black River in their efforts,” added Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.