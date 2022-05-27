Harry Styles Expands His Love On Tour With New Shows In Los Angeles And New York City

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter, and former One Direction member Harry Styles expanded his 2022 Love On Tour with the addition of a fistful of new shows in Los Angeles and New York.

Fresh from a pair of special one-off shows in New York and London, Styles will perform multiple nights in each city, turning major music venues into “Harry’s House” during the run of shows.

The tour now includes an impressive 15-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden and fifteen nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Additional stops on the tour include a 5-night stand at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and five nights at the United Center in Chicago.

Styles is touring in support of his latest album, “Harry’s House” which dropped on May 20th.