Jacob Hoggard, Former Lead Singer for Hedley Found Guilty of Sexual Assault – With New Charges Looming

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian rock musician Jacob Hoggard was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm by a Toronto jury for violently raping an Ottawa woman in 2016. He was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old fan.

Hoggard, former frontman for the band Hedley, was also acquitted of one count of sexual interference. That refers to touching someone under the age of 16. The charge comes from an allegation that he had groped the young woman at one of his concerts when she was just 15.

Hoggard pleaded not guilty to all three charges; his trial began on May 5th but hit several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBC.CA reports the jury deliberations took approximately 40 before their decision was returned on Sunday (June 4).

Justice Gillian Roberts did not set a sentencing date for Hoggard but indicated his sentencing date would take place over the summer. A sexual assault conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

At the trial, the complainants (a young woman and a teenage fan) testified that Hoggard repeatedly raped them in Toronto-area hotel rooms in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. Both women testified they cried and said no, stating they were left bleeding, bruised, and sore.

Both victims testified Hoggard spit in their mouths, slapped them, and called them derogatory names. In his testimony, Hoggard told the court that he had consensual “passionate” sex with each woman. He did say that some of the acts described may have happened as they are a part of his sexual “play,” though he had no detailed memories of what occurred.

Hedley has since disbanded, and Hoggard married actress Rebekah Asseltine on NYE’s 2019. The marriage took place just months after Hoggard was arrested and charged.

Hoggard is now facing new charges made public on Tuesday (May 31), while the jury was sequestered so as not to sway their decision. The hearing for the latest charge(s) is on August 4th.