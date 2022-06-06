Atlanta Rapper Trouble (Skoob) Has Died at the Age of 34 – Manhunt Underway for Suspected Killer

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Atlanta rapper Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, has died at the age of 34. The rapper, who also goes by Skoob, was caught in a shooting altercation on Saturday night (June 5). The fatal shot came only hours after he had performed that same night at the After Hours club.

Def Jam Recordings confirmed Orr’s death in a social media post on Sunday (June 5).

Orr’s music career began in 2011 with the tape, December 17th. He released two full albums, 2018’s Edgewood and 2020’s Thug Live. His breakthrough hit, “Bussin,” was remixed by Waka Flocka Flame, Yo Gotti, and Trae the Truth. He later signed with Interscope Record’s imprint – Ear Drummer Records.

According to a news release, Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies found Orr lying on the ground around 3:20 am at the Lake St. James Apartments. Orr was taken to the hospital, where he later died from a single gunshot wound. Investigators believe Orr was visiting a woman who was in the Conyers Apartment complex when he was shot once in the chest. No arrests have been made as of press time, but a suspect has been identified, 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Atlanta. An arrest warrant has been issued for felony murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault.

A sheriff representative said Jones knew the woman Orr was visiting, but Jones and Orr did not know one another. It is being called a “domestic situation.” There is currently a search underway for his whereabouts.

Tributes have hit social media since the news of his death.

