Primavy Wave Music Acquires Publishing Catalog of Strokes Lead Singer, Julian Casablancas

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The music publishing catalog and master royalties of Julian Casablancas, lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning band, The Strokes, have been bought up by Primary Wave Music (PWM). PWM announced today (June 6) that it has inked a deal to acquire a stake in Casablancas’ share of music publishing for all Strokes’ music and his share of master copyrights and master copyrights royalties. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement includes some of Casablancas’ biggest hits as vocalist and songwriter of the Strokes, including “Someday,” “Hard to Explain,” “Last Night,” and “Reptilia,” plus others. PWM also acquired a state in the music publishing for the band’s 2021 album, The New Abnormal, and gives Casablancas access to PWM marketing and branding teams and the publishing, which includes licensing and synch opportunities.