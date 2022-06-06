Barenaked Ladies Release Deluxe Edition of ‘Detour De Force’ Alongside North American Tour Kickoff

(CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum selling band Barenaked Ladies (BNL) released the deluxe edition of their most diverse album to date – Detour De Force. The deluxe edition includes live versions of “Good Life,” “New Disaster,” and “Live Well,” recorded live at the band’s sold-out Royal Albert Hall show in March. Also included is the song “Way of the Heart,” which had previously been available on vinyl only.

The award-winning band also kicked off their Last Summer on Earth tour Friday night (June 3) at Florida’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre with a sold-out show. Opening acts include Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms. The tour wraps up on July 21st in the band’s hometown of Toronto.

BNL also has its own bespoke app, “Barenaked Bytes,” where fans attending a show can download and save a commemorative badge for their event. The app is free and available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

“Last Summer on Earth” Tour Dates:

June 3: St.Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

June 4: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 5: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7: Irving, TX- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 9: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

June 10: Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

June 11: Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 13: Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

June 15: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

June 16: Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

June 17: Troutdale, OR – Edgefield – SOLD OUT

June 18: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 20: Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden – SOLD OUT

June 21: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

June 23: Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest (BNL only)

June 24: Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

June 25: Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino, Mystic Showroom – SOLD OUT

June 27: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT

June 28: Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29: Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 1: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 2: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 3: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 5: Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

July 6: New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage

July 8: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 9: Uncasville, CA – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 10: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 12: Philadelphia, PA – The Met

July 13: Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

July 15: Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

July 16: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 17: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – SOLD OUT

July 19: Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 20: Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 21: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage