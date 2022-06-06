Barenaked Ladies Release Deluxe Edition of ‘Detour De Force’ Alongside North American Tour Kickoff

(CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum selling band Barenaked Ladies (BNL) released the deluxe edition of their most diverse album to date – Detour De Force. The deluxe edition includes live versions of “Good Life,” “New Disaster,” and “Live Well,” recorded live at the band’s sold-out Royal Albert Hall show in March. Also included is the song “Way of the Heart,” which had previously been available on vinyl only.
The award-winning band also kicked off their Last Summer on Earth tour Friday night (June 3) at Florida’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre with a sold-out show. Opening acts include Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms. The tour wraps up on July 21st in the band’s hometown of Toronto.
BNL also has its own bespoke app, “Barenaked Bytes,” where fans attending a show can download and save a commemorative badge for their event. The app is free and available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
“Last Summer on Earth” Tour Dates:
June 3: St.Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
June 4: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 5: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 7: Irving, TX- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 9: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
June 10: Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
June 11: Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 13: Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
June 15: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
June 16: Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Amphitheatre
June 17: Troutdale, OR – Edgefield – SOLD OUT
June 18: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
June 20: Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden – SOLD OUT
June 21: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
June 23: Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest (BNL only)
June 24: Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs
June 25: Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino, Mystic Showroom – SOLD OUT
June 27: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT
June 28: Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 29: Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
July 1: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 2: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 3: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 5: Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
July 6: New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage
July 8: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 9: Uncasville, CA – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 10: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 12: Philadelphia, PA – The Met
July 13: Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
July 15: Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
July 16: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
July 17: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – SOLD OUT
July 19: Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 20: Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 21: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage