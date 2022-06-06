Halestorm Lead Singer, Lzzy Hale Named Gibson’s First Female Brand Ambassador With Release of Explorerbird Guitar

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – For 128 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music. The company has announced a partnership with Lzzy Hale – frontwoman of the Grammy Award-winning hard rock band Halestorm as Gibson’s first female brand ambassador. The partnership launches the release of the new Explorerbird. The new guitar is a stylish mash-up with an Explorer body, neck, and a Firebird headstock, the first guitar of its kind.

As the first female Gibson Brands Ambassador, Lzzy Hale joins legendary musicians in thought leadership, brand research, and development and represents the entire portfolio across all brands. In addition, Lzzy is involved in the mentorship of the next generation of players. The guitar’s release comes as Halestorm’s latest single, “The Steeple,” becomes the group’s second consecutive No. 1 on rock radio from their new album Back From The Dead. “The Steeple” marks Halestorm’s seventh No. 1 hit.

“As synonymous as lipstick and leather, the ExplorerBird brings two iconic worlds together,” says Lzzy Hale. “This guitar is a statement and celebration of owning what makes you stand out. Because no one has ever made history by playing it safe.”

“Lzzy is a force of nature! Our first female global ambassador, she has defied gravity and broken down all barriers and glass ceilings,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. “Artistically and musically, she has built a global fan base one tour, one album, one show, and one fan at a time.” Gueikian adds, “The new Lzzy Hale Explorerbid results from two years of testing with Lzzy at the Gibson Lab and on stage with Halestorm. We started with the idea of merging her favorite shape, the Explorer, with the iconic Gibson Firebird, and the result is this new guitar in cardinal red. It sounds as epic as it looks!”

Halestorm is in the midst of a U.S. headlining tour that includes various openers, including rock icons Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH, and Black Stone Cherry. They’ll take out The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar for a lineup featuring all-female support acts this August.