The MRG Group Announces the Hiring of Three Key Executives Including Justin Hay as GM, MRG Live and Experience

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The MRG Group announced Monday (June 6) the hiring of three executives to their leadership team(s) in the Live and Experience Division, Business Operations and Development, and People and Culture. The MRG hiring comes as live music returns, and MRG enters a new growth stage in live events, ticketing, and hospitality.

Justin Hay joins The MRG Group as General Manager (GM), Experience. Hay is tasked with overseeing large-scale events, ticketing, MRG Live and BeatRoute Media. He will lead the growth and development of the division with a focus on training and development and integrating MRG experiences and products with new clients, venues, and partners.

Hay brings over two decades of experience in the event/entertainment industry. Before MRG, he held the title of Vice President, Ticket Sales, Service, and Operations for the Major League Baseball (MLB) team, The Toronto Bluejays. He was a key figure in transforming the organization through product launches of CRM, service programs, loyalty platforms, and data reporting.

The MRG Group has also hired Ryan Kruger as Director, Head of Business Operations and Development, and Marco Rodrigues as Director, Head of People and Culture.

Kruger will be responsible for day-to-day operations and support the group’s growth strategy. Before joining the MRG Group, Kruger served as Managing Director of Entertainment and Events for AREA15 in Las Vegas and created the Vujaday Music Fesitval (Barbados). Kruger also headed up the dance music division at Live Nation Canada – Electronic Nation, and was a key figure in creating the IleSoniq Music Festival (Montreal).

Jacob Smid, Managing Director of The MRG Group says, “It is fantastic that Justin and Ryan have joined the MRG team. They have proven over the years that they are great contributors and team leaders. I’m sure they will continue to do both as we evolve MRG as a leading independent experience company with deep roots in live events and

venues. Justin’s track record with Ticketmaster and the Toronto Blue Jays will be a huge advantage as we develop our AdmitONE ticketing business and find opportunities across our Experience portfolio both in the development of our business and our people. I am also excited to see how Ryan Kruger’s recent work with Fisher Brothers at Area15 in Las Vegas and his 20+ years of work in the event business will turbo charge our business development opportunities.”

Rodrigues comes to the MRG Group from Walmart Canada and the Ministry of the Attorney General. At Walmart, he led the organization’s redesign of 85,000 roles, standardization, and process efficiencies. At both previous places of employment, Rodrigues’ focus was organization effectiveness.

“I am thrilled and honoured to lead the People and Culture department at The MRG Group. The energy and the culture at MRG is nothing like I have experienced before. Full of talented individuals striving daily to surpass their yesterday’s best. The open environment at the office allows for strong collaboration to ensure our customers get the best experience possible and that our employees have an energetic, open and inclusive work environment.” – Rodrigues

The MRG Group is an independently run experience company, owning and operating 23 properties, making them one of the leading hospitality and entertainment companies in Canada.