Twitch Head of Music Tracy Chan Leaves to Lead SoundCloud’s Global Creator Business

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – SoundCloud has named music industry veteran Tracy Chan Senior Vice President of Creator. Chan will be exiting his role at Twitch as Head of Music, where he’s been since 2020. He joined Twitch from Spotify, where he was Director of Product Management.

In his new role, MBW reports that Chan will oversee SoundCloud’s creator ecosystem globally, including tools, services, products, and offerings. He will report directly to SoundCloud President Eliah Seton, serve on the executive leadership team, and be responsible for “evolving a feature-rich Creator product for independent artists as they take their careers to the next level on and off SoundCloud.” In a statement announcing the news, Seton calls Chan’s appointment “a game-changing addition to the leadership team at SoundCloud.”

Chan’s startup CrowdAlbum, a social, photo, and video aggregator that created a “visual history” of musical events from around the world, was acquired by Spotify in 2016. Before founding CrowdAlbum, Chan was a product manager at YouTube, where he designed and launched YouTube Insight, the company’s flagship analytics platform for Creators.

Chan said: “It’s a momentous time to join SoundCloud; a pioneering company that has continuously innovated and deepened its commitment to providing the best-in-class services and offerings that advance the careers of artists around the world. My previous experiences focused on helping artists thrive in the existing music economy. Now, at SoundCloud, my mission is building the new music economy to help artists thrive.”