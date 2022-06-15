Three Six Zero Acquires Stake in Management Company Palm Artists

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Three Six Zero has acquired a stake in the UK music management company Palm Artists. According to MBW, the two companies have entered into a partnership in which they will now be partners, and a new company Three Six Zero SPV2 now owns 50% of Palm Artists, Ltd.

Formed in 2018 and run by Greg Burnell, London-based Palm Artists’ roster includes Gorgon City, DJ/producer Sonny Fodera, SURYA SEN, and more.

This deal follows Three Six Zero’s acquisition of NY-based talent agency Frontline Entertainment in addition to them acquiring Miguel Melendez’s Westbrook Entertainment in 2019.

Three Six Zero has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and London with a global talent roster that includes WILLOW, Calvin Harris, Nicky Jam, and more.