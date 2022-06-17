Justin Bieber Announces Tourdate Postponements Due To Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation announced that Justin Bieber is postponing the remainder of his Justice tour across the US due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, a condition that causes facial paralysis. Live Nation posted the tour postponement announcement on its official Instagram.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” the statement reads. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Bieber first let fans in on his health issues via an Instagram video shared last week, in which he spoke about the condition while demonstrating his inability to blink, smile, or move his nostril on the right side of his face.

“As you can probably see from my face I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber explains in the clip.

In the same video, Bieber says that he’s just “physically not capable” of doing the tour. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and bet back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do, but in the meantime, this ain’t it,” he says.