Gillette Stadium Will Host Games for the 2026 Men’s World Cup

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) – FIFA announced Thursday (June 16) that Gillette Stadium will serve as one of the host venues for the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Three decades ago, Foxboro Stadium was the site of six matches for the American men’s World Cup in 1994, including the final World Cup. Foxboro was also the host venue for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999; Gillette hosted in 2003.

Brian Bilello, the president of both Boston Soccer 2026 and the New England Revolution, said to The Boston Globe that hosting a semifinal or final won’t happen as there are “venue and size requirements” for those but he did say: “Four to six games are the sort of range we are thinking of,” he said. “We’re obviously hoping for as many games as possible, but four to six games is the range we are anticipating.”

“We are thrilled to welcome FIFA World Cup soccer back to Massachusetts in 2026,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The teams and their fans from around the world will be welcomed by the Commonwealth’s restaurants and attractions both in Boston and beyond and we are appreciative of Robert Kraft for his efforts as honorary chair of the United Bid to help bring the World Cup back to the United States, as well as the Boston Soccer 2026 Committee for its tireless work to secure Boston as a host city.”

The 2026 tournament will be the largest to date, featuring a record 48 teams and 80 total matches. Qualification among more than 200 countries will take place from 2023-2025, with the US, Mexico, and Canada — the first-ever tri-hosts for the finals — all automatically receiving spots.