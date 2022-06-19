Satellite414 Agency Names Tom Mehrtens as Head of Music and Entertainment

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Tom Mehrtens has been promoted to head of music and entertainment at the Satellite414 agency. Mehrtens was previously the senior entertainment publicist at the global entertainment and publicity agency.

Satellite414 represents stars including Dua Lipa, Dave, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Ms. Banks, Pink Pantheress, and Rina Sawayama, plus more.

Alongside the promotion for Mehrtens, Ethan Beer has joined the company as a publicist from Good Machine PR. Beer will be working across new clients, The Blaze and Eli Smart, and existing clients, including festival account Mighty Hoopla and Wide Awake, Pabllo Vittar, Rolling Stone Awards, and athletes under Tap Sports.

“To watch Tom grow from being an intern with the loudest dress sense I have ever encountered to being promoted to head of music and entertainment at Satellite414 is an absolute joy,” said CEO Carl Fysh. “They bring a truly special insight, intelligence, team spirit, and energy to the company, and I am so proud of all they have and will continue to achieve. I am also extremely happy to welcome Ethan Beer to S414, who joins us as a Publicist.”