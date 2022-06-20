Lucas Van Slegtenhorst Joins Utopia Music as Vice President, Benelux

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – Utopia Music, the music fintech company, has announced the hire of Lucas van Slegtenhorst as Vice President, Benelux, extending the mission of “Fair Pay for Every Play.” The employment will provide the thriving Benelux music industry with the resources to enable more royalty payments faster and at less cost. He became official on June 8th.

Based in Amsterdam, van Slegtenhorst will be in charge of setting up and rolling out Utopia’s activities in the Netherlands and Belgium. He reports to Utopia Chief Operations Officer (COO) Robert Neri, who leads operations and is responsible for expanding the office internationally.

“With Lucas’s experience and trusted reputation, I could think of no one better to lead the charge of Utopia’s mission of ‘Fair Pay for Every Play’ in Benelux,” said Neri. “With a growing digital market, the music industry in Benelux – like many music markets – is seeing an influx of data. To maintain sustainable growth, it’s crucial that all parts of the industry have access to this data and the insights it brings and that creators and rights holders are efficiently paid for the use of their works – that is what Utopia’s mission is all about.”

Previously, van Slegtenhorst held executive roles at Downtown Music Publishing Benelux, Chrysalis Music Publishing, Warner Chappell, Roadrunner Records, and BMG Records – Holland.