Paul McCartney Announces McCartney I, II and III Box Set

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Written, performed, and produced entirely by Paul McCartney, his three career-spanning solo albums (1970’s McCartney, 1980’s McCartney II, and 2020’s McCartney III) will now be packaged together and available in one special boxset for the first time.

McCartney, I II III box set will be available in three different formats – Limited Edition Color Vinyl, Black Vinyl Edition, and CD – each including three unique photo prints with notes from McCartney about each album.

Each album demonstrates McCartney’s restless creativity and adventurous artistic spirit. McCartney, released in 1970, features timeless tracks “Every Night” and “Junk,” along with the immortal classic “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

Just as McCartney marked the end of an era after leaving the biggest band in history, he did it again in 1980, signaling the end of 70s rock giants Wings. Taking a fresh approach to things, Paul wrote, performed, and produced McCartney II, which reached Number One in the UK, and Number 3 in the US, producing such classics as “Coming Up,” “Waterfalls,” and “Temporary Secretary.”

With McCartney III, McCartney went back to basics again to create some of his most revealing work. Released in December 2020, McCartney used the unexpected time on his hands and turned it into an opportunity to get into the studio on his own. It features “Find My Way” and the now live favorite “Women and Wives,” McCartney III charted at Number One on the UK’s Official Album Charts and Number One on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales Chart.