Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 Released with Jonas Brothers, Irving Azoff, Paul Walker, Blake Shelton, Ludacris, and More

HOLLYWOOD, CA (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (June 17), half of the 24 honorees were announced, and many come from the music world. Eight from the category of recording four of this year’s honorees have had multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Three of the awards are posthumous. Rivera, a top star of Mexican music, died in a plane crash in 2012. Paul Walker, a core cast member of The Fast and the Furious movie franchise, died in a car crash in 2013. Juanita Moore, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in 1959’s Imitation of Life, died at age 99 in 2014. Walker’s death inspired the Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth’s song “See You Again.”

At least three of this year’s honorees have received awards elsewhere. Irving Azoff was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 in the non-performer category. Garrett Morris was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2017, along with the other original cast members of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. And Charlie Wilson received a BET Lifetime Achievement award in 2013.

The honorees are chosen by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s a complete list of the Class of 2023 selections to the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

In the category of recording: Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera (posthumous), Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson

In the category of motion pictures: Juanita Moore (posthumous), Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Ludacris, Paul Walker (posthumous)

In the category of television: Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, Ellen Pompeo

In the category of live theatre/live performance: Lang Lang, Melba Moore, Pentatonix