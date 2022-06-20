Fleetwood Mac Former Keyboardist Brett Tuggle Dead at 70

(CelebrityAccess) – Fleetwood Mac‘s former keyboardist Brett Tuggle died at 70. His family confirmed that the musician was diagnosed with cancer and died on Sunday (June 19). Tuggle was also a founding member of the David Lee Roth band in the late 1980s.

The guitarist/keyboardist was best known as a member of Fleetwood Mac, joining them in 1992. He worked on Mick Fleetwood’s side project, the Zoo, and joined Lindsey Buckingham‘s solo tour in 2021 while performing with Stevie Nicks.

Before that, he played the keyboard on all of Fleetwood Mac’s tours from 1997 until 2017. Buckingham had some choice words for Tuggle at a Washington, DC gig, “He is a superb keyboardist, bassist, guitarist, singer. And he also brings so much clarity and integrity. We could not do this [show] without him in the world. We’ve never been able to do it without him, nor could we in the future. We love him to death.”

In addition to Fleetwood Mac, Tuggle worked with Jimmy Page, John Kay and Steppenwolf, and David Coverdale while co-writing Roth’s 1988 hit “Just Like Paradise.”

Tuggle is survived by his son Matt and daughter Michelle.