Music Managers Forum Unveils New Board Members

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has announced three new board members – Niamh Byrne, Stephen Taverner, and Clare Wright– newly elected. The appointments were revealed on Thursday (June 20) at the MMF AGM.

Eleven Management’s Byrne (Bastille, Blur), Wolf Alice and Alt-J Manager Taverner, and Blackstar Management’s Wright (Mak, Cruel Sister) join Jill Hollywood and Sammy Andrews, both re-elected. Merck Mercuriadis, Rebekah Taylor, and Liza Buddie will be stepping down after three-year terms.

The AGM hosted more than 130 MMF members who heard a keynote interview with London Ent’s Dre London.

MMF chair Paul Craig added: “I am delighted to welcome Niamh, Stephen, and Clare. As with Jill and Sammy, these are three extraordinarily respected and entrepreneurial individuals with extensive experience across the global music business. It is so important that we continue to incorporate fresh and challenging voices into our organization and ensure that the MMF board properly reflects the diversity of our membership. I would also like to thank Merck, Rebekah, and Liza for all their valued contributions, particularly during the last couple of years and hope they stay actively involved. Finally, thank you to the remarkable Dre London for joining us today and for his compelling and inspirational interview.”