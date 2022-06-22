The Gaslight Anthem Reunite With A Surprise Performance At Crossroads

GARWOOD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — The New Jersey-based rock band The Gaslight Anthem made their first return to the stage in four years on Saturday with a surprise reunion performance at Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey.

The intimate show, which took place in front of about 200 fans, was officially the final show of a fully sold out three-night solo stand by The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon.

For the secret set, The Gaslight Anthem performed a selection of their biggest hits and fan favorites from the catalog, as well as a rendition of the Nirvana hit “Come As You Are.”

For fans who couldn’t attend the show in person, the set was livestreamed and is available for replay through Saturday, June 25 at 11:45 pm (ET) with tickets available here.

As well, The Gaslight Anthem are currently gearing up for their first tour in 4 years, with dates in Europe and the U.K. set to start on August 9th at Columbiahalle in Berlin and wrap on August 24th at the Telegraph Building in Belfast.

The Gaslight Anthem then are slated to return to the U.S., where they will hit the road starting at the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon, on September 9th, and concluding at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on October 8th.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

WORLD TOUR 2022

AUGUST

9 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

11 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

12 – Eschwege, Germany – Open Flair Festival

13 – Püttlingen, Germany – Rocco del Schlacko Festival

14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

16 – Bremen, Germany – Pier 2

18 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)

20 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy Edinburgh (SOLD OUT)

21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

23 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

24 – Belfast, UK – Telegraph Building

SEPTEMBER

13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

17 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium

18 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

21 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland

24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT)

26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre (SOLD OUT)

28 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 (NEW DATE)

30 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

1 – Toronto, ONT – RBC Echo Beach

2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center