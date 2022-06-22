The Gaslight Anthem Reunite With A Surprise Performance At Crossroads

GARWOOD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — The New Jersey-based rock band The Gaslight Anthem made their first return to the stage in four years on Saturday with a surprise reunion performance at Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey.
The intimate show, which took place in front of about 200 fans, was officially the final show of a fully sold out three-night solo stand by The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon.
For the secret set, The Gaslight Anthem performed a selection of their biggest hits and fan favorites from the catalog, as well as a rendition of the Nirvana hit “Come As You Are.”
For fans who couldn’t attend the show in person, the set was livestreamed and is available for replay through Saturday, June 25 at 11:45 pm (ET) with tickets available here.
As well, The Gaslight Anthem are currently gearing up for their first tour in 4 years, with dates in Europe and the U.K. set to start on August 9th at Columbiahalle in Berlin and wrap on August 24th at the Telegraph Building in Belfast.
The Gaslight Anthem then are slated to return to the U.S., where they will hit the road starting at the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon, on September 9th, and concluding at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on October 8th.
THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM
WORLD TOUR 2022
AUGUST
9 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
11 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
12 – Eschwege, Germany – Open Flair Festival
13 – Püttlingen, Germany – Rocco del Schlacko Festival
14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
16 – Bremen, Germany – Pier 2
18 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)
20 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy Edinburgh (SOLD OUT)
21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
23 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium
24 – Belfast, UK – Telegraph Building
SEPTEMBER
13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
17 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium
18 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
21 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland
24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT)
26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)
27 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre (SOLD OUT)
28 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 (NEW DATE)
30 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre (SOLD OUT)
OCTOBER
1 – Toronto, ONT – RBC Echo Beach
2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center