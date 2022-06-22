Construction Begins At Live Nation’s New Waukee Concert Venue

WAUKEE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Construction has begun on Live Nation’s new live entertainment venue in Waukee, a suburb of Des Moines.

The 3,500-capacity concert hall will serve as the anchor for $100 million KeeTown Loop district in Waukee, which will also feature two hotels, and a 100 unit apartment complex , restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and other amenities.

According to the Des Moines Business Record, site plans reveal that the venue will occupy more than 57,000 square feet of space and will include a ground floor stage along with both general admission and seated areas for fans. The venue plan also includes tiered seating, a VIP lounge, a kitchen, a bar area and other amenities, the Business Record reported.

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by late 2023. Harry Coin, a local real estate developer who is leading the KeeTown Loop development, told the Business Record that he expects the venue to host its first concerts in late 2023 or early 2024.

“When we started this project, there was one name we had circled that we knew we wanted to work with and that was Live Nation,” developer Harry Coin said when first announcing the project last September. “Today that dream is a reality. We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership and the entertainment value it brings to Iowa.”