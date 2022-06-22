WMG CEO Steve Cooper To Step Down In 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Steve Cooper, who served as Chief Executive of Warner Music Group for more than a decade, announced he plans to step down from his post in 2023.

The news, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was shared with the label group’s employees via an internal email that was obtained by Variety.

Cooper, who has led WMG since 2011, will continue to serve in his current role of CEO and director until a replacement has been identified and appointed. WMG’s board will evaluate candidates both from within WMG and externally to fill the leadership role, Cooper said in the internal memo.

“When I arrived here in the summer of 2011, a lot of people figured I’d only be here a year or two. But 11 years later, I’m now six decades into my career and of everything I’ve done, this is the job I’ve enjoyed the most. I’m proud to say that I’m the longest-running CEO in WMG’s history. This is a wonderful company, and I’m excited to help select my successor,” Cooper wrote, per Variety.

During Cooper’s tenure, he oversaw WMG’s embrace of music streaming, and guided the company as it went public in 2020.

As well, he played a key role in WMG’s M&A strategy, including the acquisitions of properties such as Parlophone Label Group, Gold Typhoon, Spinnin’, Africori, and 300 Entertainment, among others.