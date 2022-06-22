Audiomack And UMG Expand Licensing Deal

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group has struck a new licensing agreement with streaming and artist discovery platform Audiomack, making content from UMG available to Audiomack subscribers across Africa, the United Kingdom & Canada.

The newly announced deal expands on a previous agreement between Audiomack and UMG that covered the United States.

The deal makes available a curated selection of UMG content to users in 16 African countries (Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe), along with the United States and the United Kingdom.

As part of the deal, UMG will also provide Audiomack a full catalog offering for its premium subscribers in Africa, the companies said.

“Millions of listeners across Africa, the UK, and Canada use Audiomack every day. Our expanded partnership with UMG helps artists in these regions better connect with their local fans and helps artists around the globe tap into a new audience of discovery-focused music fans,” said Dave Macli, Audiomack co-founder and CEO.

“We are excited for more fans across Africa and beyond to have greater access to some of Africa’s most exciting musical talent, as well as UMG’s unrivalled catalog of international superstars and releases. We welcome Audiomack as a partner and look forward to working with them to help strengthen the entire streaming ecosystem in Africa,” added Sipho Dlamini, CEO, Universal Music South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa.