The Syracuse Jazz Festival To Return For 2022

SYRACUSE, NY (CelebrityAccess) — After a five-year hiatus, organizers for the Syracuse Jazz Festival announced the event is set to make its return to downtown Syracuse this summer with three nights of music.

Set for June 23rd through June 25th, the festival will take place at Downtown Syracuse’s Clinton Square and a variety of indoor city nightspots with backing from e-commerce giant Amazon and the City of Syracuse.

The festival’s headliners for 2022 include The Joey DeFrancesco Trio, David Sanborn, Sheila Jordan, Harvie S & Roni Ben-Hur, Average White Band, Boney James, The Urban Knights, and Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Cha’s.

Additionally, home grown talent on the lineup for 2022 includes The Salt City Jazz Collective Big Band, Nancy Kelly, Bob Holz & A Vision Forward, and Ronnie Leigh.

“We couldn’t possibly be more grateful to New York State, Onondaga County, the City of Syracuse and US Senator Chuck Schumer (NY), and Amazon for co-sponsoring and bringing Syracuse Jazz Fest back to Downtown Syracuse this June,” Festival Founder Frank Malfitano said. “I know we’re all thrilled to see this longtime Syracuse summertime tradition coming back, and that would simply not have been possible without Amazon’s support.”

“Syracuse Jazz Fest is a local, cultural touchstone, and as a company committed to re-imagining how customers experience music, this partnership was a natural fit for us,” said Carley Graham Garcia, Head of Community Affairs, Amazon New York. “We’re thrilled to be part of the resumption of Syracuse Jazz Fest and excited to see it return to Downtown Syracuse.”

Founded in 1982 as a free admission event, the festival ran until 2017, garnering 4 international awards and 30 regional and national awards for community service, educational outreach and artistic excellence. Artists who have graced the stage during the festival’s 35 year history include Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Tony Bennett, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Sonny Rollins, Dave Brubeck, Nancy Wilson, Roberta Flack, and Chaka Khan, among others.