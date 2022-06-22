Snapdragon Stadium To Make Its Concert Debut With Jimmy Buffett And Jason Mraz In October

(CelebrityAccess) — Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University’s new sports and entertainment complex in Mission Valley, will host its first concert in October with a double headline event featuring Jimmy Buffett and Jason Mraz.

The October 22nd concert, produced by Live Nation, will be part of Buffett’s “Life on the Flip Side” tour, which was previously planned to culminate on Oct. 15 at the MGM Garden Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The 35,000-capacity stadium will serve as the home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team and The Wave FC women’s soccer team and is expected to debut on September 3rd for a game between the Aztecs and the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The stadium is owned by SDSU and operated by Oak View Group. Snapdragon, a subsidiary of Qualcomm, signed $45 million, 15-year naming rights deal for the stadium in December 2021.