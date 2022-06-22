The EU Expands Grants For Liveeurope

Brussels, BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) — Liveurope, a network supporting live music venues and rising European artists, announced it has been selected by the European Union to receive grants totaling €2.1m over the next three to support the live entertainment sector’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“After these difficult years for our sector, we’re proud to continue growing our European collaboration and support more venues boost their European programming. Through this, we hope to help them present more European music diversity to their audiences” said Elise Phamgia, Liveurope’s coordinator

Launched with some help from the EU by the Belgian live music venue Ancienne Belgique in 2014, Liveurope works with venues across the continent to promote and showcase emerging European artists.

According to the organization, this model, on average, has helped the venues book 63% more emerging European non-national acts than before joining the platform.

In 2022, the organization has added 5 new venues, bringing its portfolio of partner concert spaces to 20 across Europe, including the 1,000-capacity FZW in Dortmund, Germany, the 2,000-capacity L’Aéronef in Lille, France, and the 6,500-capacity Rockhal in Luxembourg.

“Liveurope is a key partner in our shared efforts to give emerging artists the opportunity to go on stage, and to meet and develop their audiences across Europe,” noted Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.