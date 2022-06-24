Glassnote Records Signs With The Orchard

(CelebrityAccess) – Music distribution and marketing company The Orchard announced it has formed a global distribution deal with Glassnote Records, the independent record label launched by noted music exec, composer, and recording artist Daniel Glass.

Under the terms of the deal, The Orchard will provide worldwide distribution and label services to Glassnote’s full client roster.

The label, which Glass launched in 2007, is home to acts such as Mumford & Sons and Phoenix, as well as CHVRCHES, AURORA, Two Door Cinema Club, Daughter, and more.

“The Glassnote Records team has built a home for artists that supports and cultivates creativity,” said Brad Navin, CEO, The Orchard. “As a strategic partner, The Orchard will continue to empower and reinforce their creative vision, and help all artists under the partnership expand their reach in international markets.”

“The Glassnote Team is thrilled to be working with The Orchard,” said Daniel Glass, President & Founder, Glassnote Records. “The global reach and expertise of their team in both digital and traditional distribution will be an asset to our talented roster and the slate of incredible releases we have coming.”